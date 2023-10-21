IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading 2.7% Higher

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.83. 115,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 78,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

IsoEnergy Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.26 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 17.59.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.