Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IE stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after buying an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $10,829,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 635.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 608,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.