J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $159.96 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

