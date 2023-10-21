Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

