Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.11 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.21.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.