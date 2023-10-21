Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.30.

Shares of LLY opened at $584.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

