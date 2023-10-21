Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $28,847,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1,424.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $201.80 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.83.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

View Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.