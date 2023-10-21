Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 313.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

