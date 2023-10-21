Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

