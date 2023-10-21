Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DHI opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

