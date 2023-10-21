Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average is $128.38.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

