Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.61 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

