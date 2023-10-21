Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

