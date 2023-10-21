Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,535 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

