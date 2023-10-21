Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.