Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

