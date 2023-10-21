Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $552.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.