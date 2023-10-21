Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after buying an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after buying an additional 2,463,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.43 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.