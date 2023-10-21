Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA opened at $384.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.50 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

