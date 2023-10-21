Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.09 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.