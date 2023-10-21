Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $853.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $854.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.17 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

