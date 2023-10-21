Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.29 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.