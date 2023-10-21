Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading Down 0.3%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39). Approximately 533,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,610,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.39).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

About Jadestone Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.31. The company has a market cap of £170.34 million, a PE ratio of -185.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.89.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

