JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. 24,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 220,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

JanOne Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne

About JanOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JanOne during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

