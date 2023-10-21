JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. 24,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 220,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
JanOne Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JanOne
About JanOne
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.
