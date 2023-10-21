Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) & COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Head to Head Comparison

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) and Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of Japan Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of COPT Defense Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and Japan Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties 27.43% 10.93% 4.49% Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Japan Real Estate Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for COPT Defense Properties and Japan Real Estate Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and Japan Real Estate Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $739.03 million 3.58 $173.03 million $1.69 13.89 Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

COPT Defense Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Summary

COPT Defense Properties beats Japan Real Estate Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

