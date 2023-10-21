Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,895,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

