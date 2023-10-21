JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 3.9%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 4,610,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,192,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

