JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $188,080.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $188,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,339.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FROG opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.60. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 62.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

