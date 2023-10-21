JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $212,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

