JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.60.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. Danaher has a one year low of $204.73 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.