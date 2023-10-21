JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $18.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

Get PG&E alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,747,000 after buying an additional 4,994,402 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.