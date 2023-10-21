JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 449.50 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 452 ($5.52). Approximately 170,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 249,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.55).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £672.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,082.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 467.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.87.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

