Kearns & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kearns & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,874,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,104. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

