Kearns & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.16. 12,890,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,764. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

