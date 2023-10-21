Kearns & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.9% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.43 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

