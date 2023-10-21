Kearns & Associates LLC Sells 520 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kearns & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,436,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

