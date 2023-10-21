Kearns & Associates LLC Sells 5,348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kearns & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,606. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

