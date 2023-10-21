Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.20

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.20 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 32505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.02.

Kerry Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

