Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,360 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.8 %

ADP opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.83 and a 200 day moving average of $231.45. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

