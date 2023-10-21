Keybank National Association OH Acquires 61,732 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,732 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

