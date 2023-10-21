Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $244.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.