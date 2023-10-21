Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $365,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.29 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

