Keybank National Association OH Has $17.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 325.4% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 1.3 %

VONE stock opened at $191.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $165.94 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day moving average of $196.70.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

