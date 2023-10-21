Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $142,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.