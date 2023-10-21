Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

