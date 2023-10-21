Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.