Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Critical Contrast

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.6%. Kimco Realty pays out 150.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out -553.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 5.99 $125.98 million $0.61 27.38 AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 3.13 -$1.19 billion ($0.26) -31.54

This table compares Kimco Realty and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 23.00% 4.15% 2.26% AGNC Investment 1.96% 29.59% 3.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 4 4 0 2.50 AGNC Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus price target of $21.90, indicating a potential upside of 31.14%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.