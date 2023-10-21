Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kinetik comprises about 3.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kinetik worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinetik by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period.

Shares of KNTK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 209,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,663. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

