Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) versus Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Critical Survey

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) and Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingspan Group and Builders FirstSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 115.79 Builders FirstSource $22.73 billion 0.60 $2.75 billion $12.91 8.46

Profitability

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Kingspan Group. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kingspan Group and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A Builders FirstSource 10.04% 45.73% 20.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingspan Group and Builders FirstSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingspan Group 2 6 1 0 1.89 Builders FirstSource 0 4 10 0 2.71

Builders FirstSource has a consensus target price of $147.77, indicating a potential upside of 35.37%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Kingspan Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingspan Group

(Get Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name. The company also provides specialty building products and services, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trims, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboards, ceilings, cabinets, and hardware products; products turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. In addition, it offers software products, such as drafting, estimating, quoting, and virtual home design services, which provide software solutions to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and homebuilders. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.