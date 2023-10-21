Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

KNTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush cut Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

